BREAKING: Atlanta police searching for missing child on Metropolitan Parkway

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 6-year-old.

The unidentified child was reportedly last seen in the area of 922 Metropolitan Parkway.

Atlanta police say the only available description of the child for now is that they were last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

Officers are canvassing the area looking for the child.

