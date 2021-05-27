Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

BREAKING: Atlanta police searching for missing child on Metropolitan Parkway

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgYDc_0aCZAlLt00

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 6-year-old.

The unidentified child was reportedly last seen in the area of 922 Metropolitan Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police say the only available description of the child for now is that they were last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

Officers are canvassing the area looking for the child.

We have a crew headed to the area to talk to police to learn more information about the missing child.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune in WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dallas, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Dallas woman identified in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old girl

DALLAS — Police in Dallas have identified a woman accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old girl and wounding a teen Thursday, authorities said. Troyshaye Mone Hall, 23, of Dallas, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Dallas County online booking records. Hall was booked into jail at around 11 p.m. CDT Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WSB Radio

19-year-old accused of firing at people across Phoenix area

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring a dozen others during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metropolitan Phoenix told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents released Friday. Ashin Tricarico,...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Police: Texas man wanted on charges tried to hide in chicken coop

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man wanted on several charges tried to elude deputies by hiding in a chicken coop before leading authorities on a chase. Ivan E. Kuritof, 23, was originally being sought on active warrants for assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary, KSAT reported. After he was detained Thursday, charges of evading arrest were added, according to Bexar County online court records.
Arizona StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Arizona man, 19, charged in shooting spree that left 1 dead, 12 hurt

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old Arizona man was charged after a 90-minute shooting spree across eight cities Thursday that killed one person and injured 12 others, authorities said Friday. Ashin Tricarico, of Surprise, is charged with first-degree murder and endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, according to...
Rockingham County, NCPosted by
WSB Radio

3 dead, 2 missing after tubing accident in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. — Three people died and two others are missing after a group riding on inflatable tubes tumbled over a North Carolina dam Wednesday, authorities said. According to Rockingham County Emergency Services Director C nine people tubing on the Dan River went over the Duke Energy dam near Eden at about 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WTVD reported.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
WSB Radio

Sharpton condemns Honolulu police shooting of Black man

HONOLULU — (AP) — Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is condemning the Honolulu Police Department for the fatal shooting of a Black man as various versions of what led to the death continue to emerge. “Lindani Myeni’s killing is yet another sensational racialization and criminalization of an innocent...