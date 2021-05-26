Cancel
Bedford, VA

Town of Bedford adopts budget, solid waste fee increase

By Shannon Kelly
Lynchburg News and Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bedford town council adopted its fiscal year 2022 budget this week, along with a $5 increase to solid waste disposal fees. No other rates will increase for town residents. The town’s general fund — made of taxpayer dollars — totals a little more than $9 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

newsadvance.com
Bedford, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Bedford, VA
