After 13 days of the presidential ballot in Peru – when rural teacher Pedro Castillo achieved an advantage of more than 44,000 votes over his adversary, the conservative Keiko Fujimori – tens of thousands of Peruvians have taken to the streets this Saturday to defend their vote. The appeal of appeals for the nullity of voting tables presented by the Fujimori party Fuerza Popular to the electoral tribunal has caused a delay in the proclamation of the winner. The largest demonstration was staged in Lima by the followers of the rural teacher Pedro Castillo for almost five hours. A few blocks away, the Fujimori and their allies put up a stage and also mobilized, by a different route. The defense of Castillo’s vote has meant the trip to the capital of thousands of Peruvians from the Andean and Amazon regions, with their costumes, symbols, and spending their own money, as indicated to this newspaper.