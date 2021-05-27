Company Mergers and Collaborations are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies for Global G Suite Technology Services Market

The specialty and high performance films are also defined as polymer films with transparent or opaque films. Polyesters, fluoropolymers, and polycarbonates are the basic raw materials which used for the production of specialty and high performance films. These films have unique features such as high chemical resistance, and excellent mechanical strength. Electrical and electronics, automotive, Packaging, and construction are the major end-users of specialty and high performance films. These films are gaining popularity across industries due to their high impact resistance, high resistance to chemicals, and high tensile strength.