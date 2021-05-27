Capcom Cafe reveals adorable new Okami merch

One Pokemon fan has brought the fan-favorite travelling companion Serena to life through some awesome cosplay! Ash Ketchum might not have changed much himself despite how many years and iterations of the Pokemon anime journey he's been on, but the anime has always shaken things up in different ways. Not only did each new iteration of the anime introduce Ash to a whole new region (which was usually introduced with whatever corresponding newest release of the video games was), but also saw Ash journey through this new area with new Pokemon teams and travelling companions.