Capcom Cafe reveals adorable new Okami merch
The fan-favorite Zelda-like Capcom title Okami may not be getting a new sequel any time soon, but Capcom Cafe has some adorable new merch available in June. The designs are instantly recognizable as Okami gear with that signature Japanese art style. Amaterasu, Issun, Wakka, and Oki are the featured characters for this collection. As for the actual products, they are all over the place. From file folders to a sleep mask, fans can make Okami a part of any facet of their lives. The full item and price list is below.zeldauniverse.net