Zelda News: New Zelda and Loftwing amiibo, Age of Calamity DLC, and brand new merch

Earlier this year, I explored my most memorable moments from The Legend of Zelda series. Immediately after writing that piece, I wanted to do another one, as there were a lot of moments I didn’t include. Instead of rehashing the same angle, I’m going to explore the most heartbreaking moments from the Zelda series. There are a lot of situations in the franchise that really pull at those heart strings, and I’m ranking them to the best of my ability. If a particular moment hasn’t been included for some reason, the chances are I already covered it last time. Now it is time for me to go further down memory lane and attempt to not sob uncontrollably while writing this.