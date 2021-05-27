Cancel
Zelda News: New Zelda and Loftwing amiibo, Age of Calamity DLC, and brand new merch

Hey Zelda fans! Amanda is back with all the latest news in the Zelda-verse! This week, Amanda covers the latest merch and DLC that was announced. Starting off, Nintendo announced a brand new Zelda + Loftwing Amiibo that will allow players to teleport to the sky at any point in Skyward Sword HD. Wave one of the Expansion Pass DLC of Age of Calamity is set to release in June with Pulse of the Ancients. This wave includes new characters, weapons, challenges, and enemies. Wave two will be released in November and will add vignettes, playable characters, stages, and updated battle skills of existing characters. In Europe, players will be able to get some great preorder bonuses including a steelbook, keychain, and t-shirt. The Tokyo Nintendo store also has some new Korok and Skyward Sword merch releasing this summer.

Video Gamesthesfnews.com

NES Chronicles “The Legend Of Zelda”

UNITED STATES—We have chatted for weeks about some of the retro video games particularly highlighting classics from the Super Nintendo gaming system. It is now time for us to focus on what I consider the ultimate classic, the Nintendo, better known to many of us gamers as the NES system. This was the 8-bit gaming platform that personally manifested the gaming arena as we know it.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

GameStop announces new Zelda poster promotion

GameStop has announced a new poster promotion for The Legend of Zelda. If you spend $30 or more on products based on the series or trade towards a Switch system, it can be yours. This is a double-sided GameStop-exclusive poster. GameStop doesn’t say when the promotion ends, but it should...
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Dying Light: Hellraid DLC Receives Brand New Story Mode

Techland has released an update for Dying Light: Hellraid, adding a new story mode, areas, and weapons alongside technical improvements. The Polish developer announced an all-new expansion to Dying Light: Hellraid, bringing a whole new story mode into the DLC, along with new areas, weapons, and technical enhancements included in a free update.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

The 5 most heartbreaking moments in The Legend of Zelda series

Earlier this year, I explored my most memorable moments from The Legend of Zelda series. Immediately after writing that piece, I wanted to do another one, as there were a lot of moments I didn’t include. Instead of rehashing the same angle, I’m going to explore the most heartbreaking moments from the Zelda series. There are a lot of situations in the franchise that really pull at those heart strings, and I’m ranking them to the best of my ability. If a particular moment hasn’t been included for some reason, the chances are I already covered it last time. Now it is time for me to go further down memory lane and attempt to not sob uncontrollably while writing this.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Sword of the Necromancer New DLC Announced

Game developer Grimorio of Games and publisher JanduSoft S.L. have recently announced a new free DLC for monster summoning action-roguelike video game Sword of the Necromancer. The upcoming free DLC will be released on Xbox, Steam, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms this coming June 24. This is the free Extra...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Take on a Tiny Adventure with the Legend of Zelda Game & Watch

Much like Mario did last year, Zelda is getting its very own special Game & Watch system which will let players take four games with them in the tiny pocket-sized console. Players can get through Zelda 1, 2, Link’s Awakening and a special Game & Watch mini-game featuring Link playing whack a mole. Even the featured clock will have a way to play with Link by defeating enemies that appear on the screen just to find a way to spend some time enjoying tiny battles.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

New Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Gameplay Revealed, Plus DLC News

Baldur's Gate is coming back to this gen with a new Dungeons & Dragons title to enjoy. We've had a few up close and personal looks at the upcoming RPG, but the team over at Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast have more to share. This time, we've got new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay to enjoy, as well as an inside look at DLC plans that are on the way.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Brand New PixARK DLC, Skyward, Available Now

I do love a good pixel-art game. I love them almost as much as I enjoy playing games with dinosaurs in them. So, what better way to while away the hours than playing PixARK, Snail Games’ pixelated dinosaur survival game? I mean, if that alone isn’t enough to get you to play it, how about some new FREE DLC?
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in New Trailer

During the Nintendo Direct show we could see the gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The title will be available next year. During today's Nintendo Direct show, a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was presented. On the material, we see small fragments of gameplay showing the exploration of the world. It's also worth noting the strong emphasis on the mechanics of flying. The game will enable us to explore the airspace. The title will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next year.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Age of Calamity voice cast hosting live virtual autographs via Zelda Universe

Zelda Universe is excited to host the English cast of Breath of the Wild and Age of Calamity this week for a virtual autograph session. Fans can pre-purchase an art print on Streamily and have it signed live by their favorite actors via our YouTube channel this Thursday, June 10, or via the actors’ own social media on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 (see below for specific dates/times).
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Wave 1 DLC Releases June 18th 2021

Nintendo has shared more details about Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Expansion Pass, including the release date for its first wave of DLC. The new info was shared during Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation. It reveals that the first wave of DLC will launch on June 18th, and will include the following content:
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Zelda News: E3, Zelda cast panel, and spaghetti legs Guardian

Hey, Zelda fans! Amanda VanHiel is back this week with all the news you need to know. Amanda covers the schedule for Nintendo’s E3 event which will air on Tuesday, June 15 at 9am PT. There will be a 40-minute Direct focusing exclusively on Switch software and then a three-hour Nintendo Treehouse Live segment full of gameplay footage. In other exciting news, Zelda Universe is hosting a live autograph signing session with the cast of Breath of the Wild and Age of Calamity. You can tune in on Thursday, June 10 at 6pm PST on ZU’s YouTube channel. Finally, Amanda shows off what may be the most hilarious yet terrifying glitch found in Breath of the Wild so far.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Realm of Memories: ‘Wait. Is that Zelda?’

As an English teacher, June is always an exciting time for me. It means the end of the school year and laying down all the stresses that come with it, getting to rest and recuperate from the burdens of the year, making summer plans with my family, and it’s waiting with bated breath to see what surprises Nintendo has in store for us as E3 comes around. No E3 in recent memory compares to E3 2019, both because it was the first E3 I shared with my daughter and because of a particularly mysterious surprise from my favorite game developer.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’s Sequel Planned To Launch In 2022, New Teaser Shared

Today, Nintendo fans got a new sneak peek at the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild!. During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed new footage of the upcoming title, which confirms that it is planned for a launch in 2022. Additionally, the series lead Eiji Aonuma confirmed that the game will take place in an expanded Hyrule – where players will be able to explore the skies of Hyrule too!