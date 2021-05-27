Company Mergers and Collaborations are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies for Global Application Performance Management (APM) Software Market

Global applicant tracking system (ATS) software market was valued at US$ 1409.24 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 2765.14 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The process of recruiting people was simplified ever since the applicant tracking system (ATS) came into existence and adopted by businesses. As this system is easy to use and can be accessed online from anywhere, they are today being used by most of companies. ATS was successful in streamlining the process of recruiting people that was considered extremely complex initially. This software takes care of every aspect of recruiting, right from posting job openings, generating interview requests to selected candidates to storing the data and analyzing it. The ATS has managed to automate recruitment process and this is why it is being extensively used across all industries irrespective of their size and nature of work.