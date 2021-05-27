Company Mergers and Collaborations are an Increasing Trend Among Major Companies for Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market

The global ophthalmic lasers market was valued at USD 1.05 billion by the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.55 billion in the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Lasers have become a factor of a necessity for ophthalmologists. These provide proper treatment of various eye disorders with fewer chances of infection. The lasers depend on the radioactive material; it cures diabetic retinopathy as the blue, green wavelengths are formed, and the cells absorb the wavelengths below the retina and the hemoglobin itself. It avoids the leakage caused in the blood vessels. Retinal photocoagulation is the first clinical laser application. According to the recent survey conducted, around 285 million people are visually blind. 43% of the population have refractive errors, and 51% (including the 50 above population) suffer from cataract. Latest therapies in the market involves the scatter laser treatment, used to cure the slow progression of diabetic retinopathy and also in patients suffering from the successive loss of vision with non-high risk Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy and Non-proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy.