Missing man’s body found in Allegheny River

LEECHBURG, Pa. — The body of a man missing from a campground near Leechburg has been found in the Allegheny River.

According to our partners at TribLive.com, the Armstrong County Coroner confirmed the body of Nathan Lauer was found near the area where he was reported missing.

Lauer, 38, of Punxsutawney was last seen about 7:30 a.m. at a campsite along Johnetta Road. That witness told investigators that he, Lauer and others were drinking through the night. Lauer decided to go into the water the next morning.

Several agencies searched nearby parts of the river in over the last week.

An autopsy will be conducted. The incident is still under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Kittanning and the Armstrong Co. Coroner’s Office.

©2021 Cox Media Group