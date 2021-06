As part of the company's E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo today revealed that Tekken's Kazuya Mishima will officially join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its latest and greatest DLC fighter. That said, other than the brief reveal, not too terribly much is known about Kazuya and what he can do in the popular Nintendo fighting video game. Thankfully, Nintendo also announced that "a deeper look" at the character will be revealed during a special presentation from director Masahiro Sakurai later this month on June 28th at 10AM ET/7AM PT.