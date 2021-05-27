Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon Set On E! As NBC Mulls Series Fate Beyond Season 2

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the heart songs and dance numbers of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will come to E! for a two-day marathon. From Sunday to Monday, May 30-31, E! will broadcast all 25 episodes of the musical dramedy back-to-back, beginning with the pilot on 9 a.m. Sunday. The series, which stars Jane Levy,...

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skylar Astin
Person
Jane Levy
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Alex Newell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Marathon#On E#Fates#Nbc#Golden Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Jen Ross interview: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ music supervisor

Music supervisor Jen Ross has worked on a number of music-themed series in her career, including “Smash,” “Empire” and “Soundtrack,” but few compare to the amount of work necessary for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” The show is driven by Zoey’s ability to hear people’s “heart songs,” of which we hear at least four and as many as nine in a given episode. Ross is tasked with securing music rights to all of them under a tight network TV schedule, and it’s far from easy. “‘Zoey’s’ is a very specific beast unto itself,” says Ross in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It’s really a constant interesting game of how do you get everything done in the time and not compromise any of the creative storyline and any of the narrative.” Watch the full webchat above.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Creator Austin Winsberg Rallies Fan Base To Find New Home Upon Series Cancellation At NBC: “I Refuse To Believe The Show Is Dead”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s characters have performed their last heart song as NBC opted not to renew the musical dramedy. Lionsgate Television, which co-produces with Universal Television the Austin Winsberg series, revealed that it will not move on at NBC after two seasons. The studio will mount an aggressive effort to find another home for the show outside NBCUniversal.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Choreographer and DP Reveal How They Made 130 Musical Numbers

Mandy Moore and Shasta Spahn, who collaborated on song-and-dance moves over two seasons, explain how they protect the show's look and charm: "You have to feel it and know it." At the core of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are the “heart songs,” which reveal a character’s inner emotions — and can be seen and heard only by Zoey (Jane Levy). For two seasons, these ambitious musical performances have been brought to life by the actors under the guidance of a tireless team that includes choreographer Mandy Moore and DP Shasta Spahn, who have collaborated on more than 130 numbers together. The series, which shoots in Vancouver, has a warp-speed production schedule, requiring Moore and Spahn to work closely together in a unique dynamic with creator Austin Winsberg. The pair, who also each directed an episode in the second season, became so close that they even quarantined together during the pandemic. Recently, they hopped on the phone to speak with THR about how they work together to protect the show’s look and feel, what they do when a director isn’t getting it, and the valuable lessons they’ve learned from each other over two seasons and 25 episodes.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Showrunner Wants Fans To Help Save Jane Levy Series After Cancellation

The Season 2 finale of Jane Levy's Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist aired in mid-May, and while there were early talks about possibly moving the NBC musical dramedy to sister streaming service Peacock, the network has decided to cancel the series completely. However Zoey’s showrunner Austin Winsberg is not going down without a fight, and he doesn't think fans should, either.
TV SeriesComicBook

NBC Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons

Another popular TV series has gotten the ax, as NBC pulled the plug on a fan-favorite dramedy series after just two seasons. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was in limbo following its Season 2 finale and, despite its critical acclaim and dedicated following online, many felt that it wouldn't continue. However, there were reports of talks at NBCUniversal to move the musical series over to the Peacock streaming service for a third and final season. Sadly, that doesn't seem to be happening either.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Inside 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Boss Austin Winsberg's Pop Culture Heavy Home Office

Austin Winsberg got used to traveling from his California based writers’ room for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” to its Canadian set during the first sea – son of the NBC musical comedy. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though, he found himself having to primarily be in one place — his home office, which he calls “command central.” There, he ran a remote room and multitasked to keep an eye on production needs, including collaborating with producer and choreographer Mandy Moore on the various heart song sequences.
Theater & DancePosted by
Variety

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Choreographer Mandy Moore on Her Directorial Debut

As “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” comes to an untimely end, Variety Artisans presented by HBO celebrates what went into the show’s signature musical numbers. For choreographer Mandy Moore, dance is something that can live in many different ways in people’s minds when it’s on a script page. However, the most magical thing she says dance can do is be “a vehicle for storytelling.”
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 4 of NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’: Will There Be Another Season?

Season 4 of NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’: Will There Be Another Season?. New Amsterdam’s current season finale will broadcast on Tuesday, June 8, with an emotional episode that will put each character “to the test of how far they’ll go to find happiness,” according to the show’s executive producer Peter Horton (via TV Insider).
TV & VideosTVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Cancelled After Peacock Rescue Bid Fails

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is singing a sad song: NBC has cancelled the musical dramedy after two seasons, TVLine has learned. The network’s sibling streamer, Peacock, had been in negotiations to pick up the show for an eight-episode final season, but we’re told those talks broke down over the weekend. Lionsgate,...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Eight; Filming Wraps on NBC Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come to a close – on set, at least. The comedy, which aired on FOX for five seasons before moving to NBC, will premiere its eighth and final season on August 12th. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Small Fortune: Season Two? Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Small Fortune game show is hosted by Lil Rel Howery. In each episode, teams of three people from various backgrounds (first responders, Olympians, etc.) compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique. Teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny and epic game — the “Big Little Heist”. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Creator Believes the Show Isn't Dead Just Yet

On Wednesday, NBC revealed that they would not be moving forward with an additional season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on the network or NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. There was hope that there would be another, eight-episode final season on Peacock, but negotiations recently fell through. However, there's a possibility that Zoey's may live to see another day on a different streaming service or network. Austin Winsberg, the showrunner for Zoey's, took to Twitter to share his hopes about the show's future.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jane Levy says Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's cancelation came as a shock, but she's grateful for a show that provided escapism during the pandemic

“Last Friday it seemed like it was a green light. And then Monday morning it was a red light," Levy told Vanity Fair last Thursday, adding: “Honestly, the main feeling I have is gratitude. I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show. If it’s over, I don’t have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else.” Levy also noted that many fans have written her crediting the show with helping them deal with grief, especially since it premiered just two months before the pandemic. “The show and the pandemic are intrinsically linked for me,” Levy said. “Our show is about connection and empathy and community and grief. These are all the themes that we’re dealing with globally.” ALSO: Levy slams NBC for its schedule full of "shows about crime and guns" when "our show is about love."
TV & Videosdawsoncountyjournal.com

Jane Levy Calls “Wrong Move” On ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Cancellation, Says NBC Favors “Crime And Guns” Shows

Jane Levy, star of NBC’s recently canceled musical comedy-drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, says the network’s decision not to renew the series is a “wrong move,” and suggests a show “about love” is much needed in a “crime and guns”-heavy TV line-up. “I’m sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC […]
TV & Videoswcregisteronline.com

Manifest: Cancelled; No Season Four for NBC Airplane Mystery Series

There are more Manifest mysteries to be solved but viewers won’t get answers on the peacock network. NBC has cancelled the TV series so, there won’t be a fourth season. An action-drama series, the Manifest TV show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. In season three, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. In season three, new challenges will test the Stone family’s trust of “the callings” and each other. Sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 Trailer: Octavia Spencer & Kate Hudson Team Up To Catch A Killer; Premiere Date Set

“Poppy, I need you to help me. I want to know who murdered my husband,” says Kate Hudson’s Micah to Octavia Spencer’s Poppy in Season 2 of Apple original drama series Truth Be Told. Apple TV+ has unveiled a teaser trailer for the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning series, starring and executive produced by Spencer. The streamer has set Friday, August 20 for the Season 2 premiere with the first episode, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday.