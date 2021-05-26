Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itasca County, MN

Grand Itasca Hospital stay

By Anne Dimich
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 13 days ago

It is impossible to thank the surgical staff, doctors, nurses and other essential workers enough for their kindness, compassion, respect and expertise in caring for my needs when I was in the hospital for a week. I believe our community is very fortunate to have such an excellent facility and medical staff.

www.grandrapidsmn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Itasca County, MN
Health
County
Itasca County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Medical Doctors#Grand Itasca Hospital#Nurses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Demand for vaccines increases in Itasca Co.

Itasca County saw hopeful signs this week after three months of climbing rates of COVID-19 spread and last week’s news of the Brazil variant being found in the county. While still very high, Itasca County’s 14-day average per 10,000 residents dropped from the mid-80s last week to 73.8 this week (compared to a low of 14 in February). During the past seven days, 120 Itasca County residents tested positive for COVID and 200 did the week before.
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

YMCA kicks off community campaign

Volunteers for the Itasca County Family YMCA will soon roll up their sleeves to raise funds for the Y’s annual support campaign. From now through the end of June, people across Itasca County are invited to make donations that support Y programs. “The Y is more than a gym. Young...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Seamless Cleaners opening in May

Seamless Cleaners will be opening with a new name and a new location this May. Formerly Vanity Cleaners, the business was bought out by Itasca County to make room for its new jail facilities. Owners Craig and Gigi Pehrson initially planned on closing the business, but they had a change...
Itasca County, MNlptv.org

Itasca County Still Experiencing High COVID-19 Case Numbers

Itasca County Public Health will be hosting clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine on. Monday, May 17, 10:30-2:00 at Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids. Sunday, May 23, 10:30-12:30 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 33297 MN State Hwy. 6, Deer River. To secure an appointment,...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

GRACF welcomes new board members

The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is excited to announce the addition of five new members to their Board of Directors: Christina Andersen, Sarah Anderson, Kyle Erickson, Diane Larson and Josh Skelton. They bring extensive community leadership expertise, as well as their own unique experiences, to the Foundation’s work. Here is a little background on each of them.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Caring Fore Kids fundraiser has had significant impact on local health care for kids

2021 Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic takes place May 31-June 4. In 2014, the Caring Fore Kids fund at Grand Itasca Foundation was established with the intent of expanding and enhancing pediatric care at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. Since that time, Caring Fore Kids has funded more than $350,000 in projects, programs, and equipment that simply would not have been possible without it. Now in its 8th year, the Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic is the primary fundraiser for the Caring Fore Kids fund. But funds are also raised in other ways throughout the year, such as when Burggraf’s Ace Hardware customers round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, Grand Itasca employees make a donation to wear jeans to work on Fridays, and VanDyke Elementary kids collect Kindness Coins to support the fund. While each of these are small on their own, they add up to big impact for kids receiving care at Grand Itasca. The impact is seen in almost every department of the clinic and hospital, and the need for additional projects spans the facility just the same.
Minnesota Statepinejournal.com

Minnesota reports COVID-19-related death in Itasca County

Itasca County reported its 54th COVID-19-related death on Tuesday. The person was between ages 80 and 84. Minnesota's seven Northland counties reported a total of 47 new positive cases Tuesday. Across the state, there were 583 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths. New cases and seven-day averages in Minnesota...