9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 28—31

DENVER — Two days in a row of 100-degree heat in Denver. Remember four months ago when it was below zero and energy companies in Colorado had to scramble to buy natural gas at sky-high prices? By the way, state regulators in Colorado still have not finished hearings on whether or not the energy companies, like Xcel and Black Hills, will get approval to pass those costs on to customers, but it appears increasingly likely that they will be able to pass those costs along.