For The Record

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Log Saturday Jason Anderson, 26, of Hogansburg, was charged with unlicensed operation and operating an unregistered motor vehicle by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police. Robert Baker, 50, of Massena, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police. Nicole Smith, 28, of Massena, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of hypodermic needles by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police. Sunday Dana David, 39, of Hogansburg, was charged with unlicensed operation by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police. Ronald Cook, 45, of Hogansburg, was arrested on an active bench warrant and remanded to the custody of state police by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police. Monday Cheyenne Jacobs, 36, of Hogansburg, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating an unregistered motor vehicle by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police. Thursday Nash Oakes, 24, of Cornwall, Ont., was charged with criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing from police, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police. Rescue Calls Monday 6:06 p.m. Tupper Lake to Joseph Street; 7:32 p.m. Malone to Sixth Street. Tuesday 1:53 a.m. Tupper Lake to Tamarac Drive; 9:11 a.m. Saranac Lake to Kiwassa Road; 10:17 a.m. Bangor to Spaulding Road; 4:49 p.m. Bombay to State Route 95. Fire Calls Monday 10:21 p.m. Tupper Lake to Main Street in response to an auto alarm; 10:42 p.m. Malone to West Main Street in response to a carbon monoxide activation. Tuesday 5:16 a.m. Saranac Lake to Edward Street in response to a fire alarm; 11:31 a.m. Malone to Rockland Street in response to a propane smell; 2:15 p.m. St. Regis Falls to South Main Street in response to a motor-vehicle crash.

