My God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:19) We find ourselves dissatisfied with our lot in life when we mix up our understanding of needs and wants. Today’s verse assures us that God has promised to meet our every need, but not our every want. If God cares for the birds of the air and the flowers of the field — and He most certainly does — then He surely cares for you and will fulfill His promise to meet your needs . . . not just daily, but moment by moment. The only time your needs will not be met on this side of the grave will be when you have completed your ministry of service to Him and breathe your last. But then you will be present with Him in glory, where there will be will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain (Revelation 21:4).