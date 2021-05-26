All aboard the crazy train

These are the most crazy, insane times! How did everyone get so anti-America? We live in the best country, but obviously people don’t see that and want socialism and now communism. Biden is certainly doing a good job of tearing down the United States. In his first 100 days of tearing down America, he has managed to: open the border to any country that wants to come in. It does not matter if they are MS13, drug cartel, felons, or bringing drugs. It does not matter that the drug cartel is making millions from human trafficking, more than drug-running, or that the women and children are being sexually abused or sold into slavery. This administration is also secretly flying these people to different states late at night even though the states do not want them, and lying to Americans stating the border is closed and there is no crisis. No they did not close it! All of us will be taxed to death to pay for all of this. Why is everyone so silent on this?