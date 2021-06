Happy Thursday, Rotoballers! After the game-winning Valley Oop (we're calling it that, right?), the Phoenix Suns find themselves two wins away from the NBA Finals. It would be the franchise's first appearance since 1993 when they lost to the Michael Jordan-led Bulls in six games. However, if we have learned anything during these playoffs, it's that you can't count out the Clippers in a 0-2 hole. They beat Dallas in seven games after losing the first two, then won four in a row against Utah to win their semifinal matchup in six games. The big difference between this series and the previous two: No Kawhi Leonard.