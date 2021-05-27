Upcoming Tom Hiddleston Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Loki Star
Watch out! Tom Hiddleston has quite a big summer in store. The marvelous Marvel actor has often taken the spotlight through his conniving turn as the God of Mischief in various Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters. But now, he'll finally get a star vehicle of his own with Loki, which will premiere on Disney+ in a matter of weeks. Likewise, the talented British performer has a couple more Marvel commitments (and non-Marvel commitments) lined up in the future, including a possible cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. How likely is it to happen? That's what discuss in a bit — among other things.www.cinemablend.com