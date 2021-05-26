Redmond receives 2021 Irish Echo Arts and Culture Award

Irish American graphic designer, artist, author, and retired educator, Patrick Michael Redmond, M.A., now 71, of Patrick Redmond Design, Saint Paul, Minnesota, who served as a graphic designer-in-residence in the Grand Rapids, Minnesota, area 1974-1976, and, had lived with his young family in Grand Rapids during that time, has received an inaugural 2021 Irish Echo Arts & Culture Award. He was honored with other award recipients in a virtual celebration broadcast from Ireland, April 23, 2021. The honorees are “arts and culture heroes of the pandemic from across Irish America who have kept our spirits high since March 2020 with their music, acting, art and cultural endeavor,” according to The Irish Echo website, IrishEcho.com. Honorees received a medal and a certificate and appeared on the special awards program. The Irish Echo Newspaper is the largest circulation Irish American weekly newspaper, with a 50-state subscription base. The Madison Avenue, New York-based national tabloid was founded in 1928.