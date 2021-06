Microwaves are one of those kitchen appliances that never seem to stay clean for long. You can scrub away all the grime and grit that's accumulated, only to forget to cover your leftover lasagna when you're reheating it — and you're back at square one. Microwave covers are a functional and budget-friendly solution to help keep your microwave sparkling clean. Not only that, they're ideal if you want to reduce waste from single-use microwave covers. Read on for our favorite options.