Secluded loft oasis in Bridle Trails

By Land Cook
urbnlivn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy while being centrally located is hard to come by but definitely found at 11704 NE 30th Pl in Bellevue! This secluded oasis in Bridle Trails sits on a large 31,588 square foot, wooded lot in a quiet, 16 home community. The large and level lot is well maintained to provide an oasis feel around this uniquely designed home. A huge flagstone patio leads to an in-ground pool designed with natural stone and waterfall feature to blend into the natural outdoor aesthetic.

www.urbnlivn.com
