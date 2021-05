So much has happened at Disney World recently and it can be hard to keep track of all the changes! But that’s why we’re here, to make sure you stay updated. So in case you missed it, you’ll no longer have to do a temperature check when entering the parks. You’ll also be able to walk around outside without a mask (with exceptions). Also, at least one ride has already removed its plexiglass, and we’re starting to see shows at Disney World seat more guests.