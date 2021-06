Alice Cooper has announced his return to the live stage with a headlining tour in September and October 2021. The tour, which kicks off September 17th in Atlantic City, will feature Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley as a special guest beginning with the September 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Frehley will perform with Cooper through October 22nd, after which Cooper will wrap up the tour with a set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival on October 23rd.