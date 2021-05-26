Cancel
Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.5 billion to make waves in Hollywood

By Nihal Krishan, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon announced Wednesday that it has struck a deal to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion, boosting its ability to become a top player in Hollywood and expanding its online streaming services. The acquisition is the second-largest deal in Amazon's history, after its $13.7 billion takeover of Whole Foods in 2017.

gazette.com
