Denver, Colorado – The Phoenix Suns are on their way to the Western Conference Finals after sweeping the Denver Nuggets on the road. The Suns won game four on Sunday night 125-118, finishing off the Nuggets and moving on to face either the top-seeded Jazz or the Clippers in the next round. Once again, Chris Paul (36) and Devin Booker shined as they led the Suns right past the Nuggets in a tense Game 4, one that saw the league’s MVP get ejected towards the end.