Nancy Wood

This 3 bedroom raised ranch was completed in December of 2020. Due to relocation, this property is available once again. Since moving in, the seller has finished out a portion the lower level, created a spacious den and left enough room to add an additional bath if needed by the next owner. The seller has added custom bookcases for extra storage. The upstairs has an open concept floor plan with great room, dining and kitchen. The seller has added additional cabinetry and shelving to store cookbooks, small electrics or it could be utilized as a china cabinet just off the formal dining area. Looking for newer construction without the wait? This property is located in a newer development with city sewer and located in close proximity to the mall, WSCC, parks and so much more. Property taxes TBD. Currently based on vacant lot prior to home construction.