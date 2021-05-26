Cancel
Morristown, TN

Nancy Wood

Citizen Tribune
 15 days ago

Nancy Wood, 83, of Regency Retirement Center in Morristown, formerly of Fayetteville, New York, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. At Nancy’s request, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by: Allen Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Wood as a...

www.citizentribune.com
Morristown, TN
Obituaries
