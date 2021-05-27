Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

An updated post transfer portal “Too Early” Top 25 for the 2021-2022 college hoops season

By Aaron Torres
kentuckysportsradio.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWhile it seems like only yesterday that the 2020-2021 college hoops season ended, it’s actually been nearly two full months since Baylor thumped Gonzaga to claim the national championship. And boy oh boy has a lot changed since that game. Coaches have come and gone, a few high-profile high school...

kentuckysportsradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Carolina Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Baylor#Nba#Mac Etienne Key Additions#The Ncaa Tournament#The Nba Draft#Acl#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
Related
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

The top college basketball transfers for 2021-22

Just a season or two ago, the transfer portal was largely a place to find a player or two to fill a glaring roster hole. But with more than 1,000 college basketball players hitting the portal, it's become less a way of filling out a roster and more a way to create one in the first place.
College SportsAddicted To Quack

Kelly Graves VS. the Transfer Portal

Oregon Women’s Basketball’s 2020-21 season was chaotic and somewhat disappointing. Coming off the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 NCAA Tournament - thereby snuffing out the legendary Ionsecu-Hebard era before they could take a shot at winning the program’s first national title - the Ducks entered a rebuild phase. The...
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Ranking the top 10 SEC intraconference transfers for 2021

On June 3, the SEC announced that players transferring from one SEC school to another will no longer have to sit out a season eliminating the league’s intraconference transfer rule. That means the one-time free transfer rule is free reign among the 14 members in the Southeastern Conference. Due to...
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Freshman Enters the Transfer Portal

UCLA freshman defensive lineman/linebacker Ioholani Raass has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-2, 240-pounder was a three-star prospect from Lehi (Utah) Skyridge and part of the 2020 class. He didn't play last season as a true freshman. Raass was thought to be somewhat of a tweener -- the size...
College Sports247Sports

CBS Sports ranks three UF additions among Top 85 hoops transfers

Florida coach Dan Mullen has earned himself a reputation for plucking top-notch talent from the NCAA transfer portal year after year, using it to supplement his program's recruiting and patch holes on the roster. Basketball coach Mike White might give him a run for his money this go-round, though. White...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Pending NBA Draft Decisions That Will Shape the 2021–22 Men's College Hoops Season

Less than one month stands between now and the July 7 NBA draft withdrawal deadline for underclassmen who declared but retained the ability to return to college. Just like in 2020, this year’s deadlines are later than usual, pulling final NCAA roster decisions into the summer as programs wait to find out who will pursue the professional ranks and who will be back on campus.
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

Top 20 College Basketball Small Forwards for the 2021-2022 Season: 20-11

Mark had a good freshman season and will be accounted to take a larger role with the departure of Quinten Grimes. First off, Mark needs to improve his ability to make shots off the dribble. Additionally, his three-point shooting needs to take the next step forward only shooting 26.0% from three. Furthermore, he has good size to elevate into his size brings the ability to be a factor around the basket. Next, he is a factor on the offensive glass being able to contribute to second-chance opportunities. The growth in his game would really elevate with an improved jumper and being able to create separation. Mark fits the identity of Houston with having the size and physicality in his game. As for defensively, he has really good size and activity doing a great job of defending the basketball. The positioning off the basketball could take the next step to be very good defensively. Tramon Mack should have a breakout season in his sophomore season at Houston.
Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

Transfer portal has merits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you would cut me enough slack today to do some role playing, I would like to slip into my devil’s advocate’s costume and take an unpopular stance on the NCAA’s transfer portal, which is in need of a far better public relations fan than it has employed to date.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Transfer Tracker: How UF's 2021 opponents have fared in the portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has added a number of quality players through the NCAA transfer portal to bolster its roster ahead of the 2021 campaign, coach Dan Mullen's fourth in charge of the program. The transfer portal has changed the way rosters are built, allowing teams to revamp their roster in certain areas more quickly than through traditional recruiting.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Way-too-early Week 1 college football predictions

Anyone else anxious for the start of college football season? The Week 1 schedule and TV times are set with organizers ensuring viewers will have plenty of options over a holiday weekend to kick things off for the 2021 campaign. Betting lines are out for many of this season's top games, including several must-see matchups during that first full weekend that could have College Football Playoff implications for the involved teams.
NFLMercury News

Pac-12 football outlook: Ranking the top transfers for the 2021 season (it’s not all about the quarterbacks)

Two weeks from the transfer deadline, the Hotline finally has mustered the courage to make sense of the player movement across Pac-12 rosters. By our count, more than 50 transfers have joined the conference for the 2021 season. While the vast majority will function in limited roles, some to-be-determined number — maybe it’s five; perhaps it’s 12 or 15 — will have a significant impact.
NBAGator Country

The Best Transfer Portal Targets Remaining

Florida’s roster for the 2021-22 season has largely been finalized but there is still some room for potential tinkering and improvement. Right now the team is cautiously optimistic that Keyontae Johnson will be available to play, and there is an expectation that Colin Castleton will withdraw from the NBA Draft. If both of those players were to return, the Gators would have one open scholarship. Of course, anything changing with Johnson or Castleton would open up more space.
NFLThe Spokesman-Review

Ranking the top Pac-12 transfers for the 2021 season: WSU QB Jarrett Guarantano makes the cut at No. 8

Two weeks from the transfer deadline, the Hotline finally has mustered the courage to make sense of the player movement across Pac-12 rosters. By our count, more than 50 transfers have joined the conference for the 2021 season. While the vast majority will function in limited roles, some to-be-determined number — maybe it’s five; perhaps it’s 12 or 15 — will have a significant impact.
NBAchatsports.com

The biggest NBA Draft decisions which will impact next year’s college hoops season

Let’s be honest: June is kind of a weird month if you’re a sports fan. Some fans are locked in on the NBA playoffs. Others are enjoying a little college baseball. Some are already looking ahead to college football. And for college hoops diehards, well, you’re kind of stuck in no man’s land. The season has been done for months. Transfer portal season (which is now an entity all to itself) also wrapped up a few weeks ago. So what’s a guy or gal to do if you need a non-NBA basketball fix?
College SportsLewiston Morning Tribune

High-potential Cougar men’s hoops forward enters portal

Andrej Jakimovski, one of Washington State’s top-rated recruits of all time — who saw ample minutes as a true freshman last season — has entered the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal. Verbal Commits broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday. Jakimovski, the 6-foot-8 “point forward” from North Macedonia, started 19...
NFLBleacher Report

Predicting Each Conference's Top Defensive Line in 2021 College Football Season

Georgia's Devonte WyattMichael Woods/Associated Press. Stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback are two of the most important things a college football team can do, so it's hardly a coincidence that the squads with the best defensive lines are generally expected to win their conferences. Winning the war in the...
College Sportsbucksinsider.com

Buckeyes Wire way too early 2021-2022 top 25 college basketball rankings

Yeah, we know everyone is all abuzz about college football getting closer and closer. It seems like a preseason top 25 comes out daily, we are starting to see watch lists announced, and fall camp is less than three months away. Still, there’s another sport that brings in revenue, and we’re all about following what the Ohio State basketball team is doing as well. In fact, we’re on board with tracking college basketball in general. That’s not easy to do in today’s day and age of the transfer, one-and-done, and NBA draft process, but we like a challenge like the next guy. So much so that we’re publishing our own top 25 preseason college basketball rankings for 2021-2022 because, well — we can. Also, with Ohio State looking to be one of the best teams in the country next season (pending Duane Washington and E.J. Liddell’s NBA decisions), it’s a…