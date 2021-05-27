An updated post transfer portal “Too Early” Top 25 for the 2021-2022 college hoops season

Mark had a good freshman season and will be accounted to take a larger role with the departure of Quinten Grimes. First off, Mark needs to improve his ability to make shots off the dribble. Additionally, his three-point shooting needs to take the next step forward only shooting 26.0% from three. Furthermore, he has good size to elevate into his size brings the ability to be a factor around the basket. Next, he is a factor on the offensive glass being able to contribute to second-chance opportunities. The growth in his game would really elevate with an improved jumper and being able to create separation. Mark fits the identity of Houston with having the size and physicality in his game. As for defensively, he has really good size and activity doing a great job of defending the basketball. The positioning off the basketball could take the next step to be very good defensively. Tramon Mack should have a breakout season in his sophomore season at Houston.