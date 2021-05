QUÉBEC CITY, May 28, 2021 – The Québec government will grant $27.4 million in financial support to enhance primary care services for Aboriginal populations. Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière made the announcement today, accompanied by Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé. The funding will support collaborative projects between health and social services institutions and community-based organizations in several regions of Québec to better respond to the health and wellness needs of the First Nations and the Inuit in urban environments.