newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Probation Officials: Sure, Spoofing Is Illegal, But, Like, Not That Illegal

By Jon Shazar
DEALBREAKER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning a spoofing conviction is something of a feather in the prosecutor’s cap. It’s only been done twice in the 12 years it’s been illegal—which makes it at best a 50/50 bet when going to trial, far below the near-sure-thing level most representatives of the people are looking for before facing a jury. And so, when they manage it—by marshalling the somewhat fiddly evidence and turning a witness—they want to be rewarded for it. Preferably with a lengthy prison sentence for the convicted offenders. Say, five years, minimum.

dealbreaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Crimes#Federal Officials#Government Officials#U S Officials#U S Probation Office#Spoofing Case#Wsj#U S Probation Office#Traders#Bars#Minimum#Futures Markets#Effort#Illegal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Congress & CourtsDEALBREAKER

House Would Like To Make Insider Trading Slightly More Illegal

The House of Representatives yesterday passed what might seem to be a pretty substantial piece of legislation. Offered by Rep. Jim Himes (D-Hedge Funds), the bill would categorically make insider-trading illegal. Any person in possession of wrongfully-obtained non-public information that could reasonably be expected to impact a stock’s price would be guilty of the crime, whether or not she knew that the information was revealed in exchange for a “direct or indirect personal benefit,” on in contravention of some fiduciary duty, or by hacking or lying or whatever.
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Sheriff: Report illegal dumping

Wilson County authorities are cracking down on people who dump their trash in public places, and the... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Public Safetycbp.gov

San Diego Officials Warn Against Illegal Entry at Sea, Increase Patrols For Memorial Day Weekend

“Smugglers don’t adhere to boating safety standards. These are long and dangerous excursions, with overladen vessels traveling without navigational lights and no safety equipment,” said Brandon Tucker, Deputy Director of Air Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s, Air and Marine Operations, San Diego Air and Marine Branch. “People need to understand that they are risking their lives in the hands of smugglers who value only the money they are paid.”
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

US Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse, report says

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which cost big global banks more than $10 billion in losses, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm, the...
Retailthenationalnews.com

US retail bank chief executives face renewed criticism for charging higher fees

The heads of major US retail banks faced renewed criticism on Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase,...
Congress & Courtscandidchronicle.com

Reps Launch Effort To Deal With Illegal Cannabis Grows

California representatives are calling on the Attorney General to take action against illegal cannabis growers in the state. On Tuesday, May 11, Representatives Mike Garcia (CA-25, Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), Jay Obernolte (CA-08), and Ken Calvert (CA-42) penned a letter on the matter to DOJ Attorney General Merrick Garland. Rise in...
Congress & CourtsFortune

Justice Department opens probe into Archegos meltdown

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The Department of Justice is investigating the market-rattling meltdown of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in March, a debacle that left big banks in Europe, Asia and the U.S. nursing more than $10 billion in losses.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Detroit judge who gave drug dealer a second chance swears him in as a lawyer 16 years later

Sixteen years after Michigan judge Bruce Morrow helped a troubled young man, Edward Martell, avoid a lengthy prison sentence for drug dealing, the same official swore in the one-time criminal to practise law in the state.Mr Martell, who dropped out of school at 17, left his single-parent home and began drug dealing, first arrived in Mr Morrow’s courtroom in 2005, after being arrested in a drug sting in Dearborn Heights Michigan.Instead of giving Mr Martell, who is Latino, a lengthy prison sentence for making and selling crack cocaine, which could’ve lasted up to 20 years, the judge instead challenged the...
Presidential Electionsouthernminn.com

Will Biden act to solve illegal immigration?

We have all heard of the crisis at our southern border. The Biden administration refers to it as an “ongoing effort.” They carefully avoid the word “crisis” now, but they certainly called it a crisis during the last administration. As a candidate, President Trump pledged to solve the problem of...
Little Rock, ARKATV

Little Rock Police tackle illegal guns in the city

TJ Terrell was a gentle giant - a jokester who loved video games and sports. He carried a 3.0 grade point average at Joe T. Robinson High School, and dreamed of a career in construction. But on June 5th of 2020, those plans changed. "TJ was my only son. So...
TrafficAugusta Free Press

Drivers beware: The deadly perils of blank check traffic stops

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. “The Fourth Amendment was designed to stand between us and arbitrary governmental authority. For all practical purposes, that shield has been shattered, leaving our liberty and personal integrity subject to the whim of every cop on the beat, trooper on the highway and jail official. The framers would be appalled.”—Herman Schwartz, The Nation.
Public Safetynaijaonpoint.com

Angry Husband Crushes His Wife With His Car, Killing Her Instantly

A callous man has crushed his wife with his car after a minor misunderstanding. In a report filed by Sahara Reporters, the suspect Makanjuola Ayedun allegedly crushed his wife, Mrs Nike Ayedun to death with a car on Friday, May 14, 2021, around 10 pm. Sahara Reporters adds that Ayedun knocked down his wife, Nike, a staff member of the World Bank office at Asokoro, Abuja while reversing his car.