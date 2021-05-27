Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Ahoy! Man Attempts to Steal Luxury Yacht And Set Sail On the Hudson

By Hopkins
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Batten down the hatches! A bizarre incident unfolded Wednesday morning when police say a man jumped aboard the Atlantica charter yacht and attempted to set sail to the high seas. Well, by "high seas" we assume he was going to take it up the Hudson. A worker said the disheveled and distraught man shoved him aside and jumped aboard the 145-foot vessel, that was docked at the Chelsea Piers. But when the intruder locked himself inside the 3-deck luxury yacht, that's when the witness said the unthinkable happened,

wpdh.com
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sail#Yacht#Ahoy#Chelsea Piers#Fbi#The Ny Post#Bellevue Hospital#Wnyt#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

NYSP: Hudson Valley Woman Tried to Ingest Cocaine to Avoid Arrest

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of trying to ingest seven grams of cocaine to avoid being arrested on Route 9. On Thursday, New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested 54-year-old Brigid M. Fonda of Livingston for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Hudson Valley Business Owner Fatally Hit By Car

A popular Hudson Valley business owner is being mourned after she was fatally hit by a car while crossing the street in the crosswalk. Joan Archer, 77, of Valatie was fatally hit by a 2008 Toyota Cruiser as she crossed Church Street, near Main Street in Valatie on Monday around noon.
Mount Vernon, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Lower Hudson Valley Parents Confess to Killing Newborn

Lower Hudson Valley parents pleaded guilty in connection to the death of their 6-week-old child. Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Thursday a Mount Vernon couple pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Henry Lantigua and Shannelle Straker were charged with the death of their six-week-old baby in the mother’s Mount Vernon home.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Boy Gets Birthday Surprise From Area Police Officers

It's amazing to see so many in law enforcement make this 4-year-old boy's birthday one to remember. As most of us scroll through social media on a regular basis, lots of time we come across someone asking for recommendations for something that they are looking for. It can be anything and most times friends are willing to share one or two, but when a community responds the way Ulster County law enforcement did when one mom asked, "Anyone know a police officer?" it has to be highlighted.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

PD: Unlicensed Hudson Valley Man Drives Through Detour, Injures 2

A Hudson Valley man with 16 active suspensions is accused of driving through a detour because he allegedly didn't have enough gas. Monticello police recently arrested 38-year-old Jamiller Drayton of Monticello. On Thursday around 7:40 a.m., Drayton was operating a 2009 Dodge Avenger on West Broadway in the Village of Monticello, when he approached a road closure at the intersection of Hillside Avenue. Village of Monticello DPW and NYSDOT workers were repairing a damaged guard rail and had closed a portion of West Broadway while making the repairs.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

The Number of People Who Drive Unlicensed Is Terrifying

A man was recently caught driving with 99 suspensions. This guy has got 99 problems but driving won't be one of them for a little while. I grew up about 40 minutes from the Motor City. Detroit is the birthplace of the automobile. Where I grew up coupled with how long I have been driving I always thought I was a decent driver. However, I don't think my driving had never truly been judged until I moved to New York.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
101.5 WPDH

MUST SEE: Diamond Ring Worth Over $100K Made in the Hudson Valley

My wife said I can get her this upgrade for our 30th anniversary. I think I might need a little more time to save. Before I proposed to my wife I was overrun with anxiety. I spent weeks trying to find the perfect ring. I did all the guys in Upstate New York a favor. I found the perfect ring for you. Whether you can afford it or not is all on you.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

1 Shot, 1 Stabbed at Hudson Valley Bar

One person was shot and another stabbed after spending a Saturday night at a popular bar in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, June 13, at approximately 1:30 am, Town of Wallkill police officers responded to a report of “shots fired” at Whispers Cocktail Lounge located at 428 North Street in Middletown. Shortly afterward, two assault victims presented themselves at Garnet Medical Center, police say.
TravelPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Trail Leads to ‘Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks’

National Geographic believes a trail in the Hudson Valley is "epic." Last week National Geographic published an article that called the Empire State Rail Trail "epic" and the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks.”. In December 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the completion of the 750-mile Empire State Trail. The Empire...
RestaurantsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Employee Fights Back as Wild McDonald’s Brawl Caught On Camera

For some reason, fast food places seem to bring the worst out in some people. A wild brawl escalated at a McDonald's Monday morning, and it reportedly all started because a customer wanted three different slushy flavors all mixed together. Didn't some of us do this back when we were in our early teens? Well, don't tell this lady. However, this was a case where employees actually were able to stand their ground and fight back against an unruly individual. The customer is not always right.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Flashback: Hudson Valley Police Cars Also Served as Ambulances

In the not-so-distant past, if you were involved in a medical emergency in the Hudson Valley the police would likely be the ones to bring you to the hospital. Today if you call 911, a collection of local agencies will respond. Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances will appear at the scene ready to tackle whatever the emergency may be. This life-saving approach to critical situations is something we take for granted now, but a few decades ago things were very different.
Saugerties, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

6-Year-Old Autistic Hudson Valley Child Goes Missing During Storm

Many helped search for a 6-year-old autistic Hudson Valley child who fled his home during Monday's thunderstorm. On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a missing 6-year-old autistic child from a residence on Fortune Valley Lane in the Town of Saugerties. The child’s care provider reported that the child went missing while she was in another room of the residence, police say.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stand Mocked on TikTok for Too Many Rules

A Hudson Valley ice cream stand has become the butt of a joke thanks to a hilarious TikTok video. Taking the family out for ice cream on a hot summer night is one of the joys of living in the Hudson Valley. It seems as though every town has its own favorite ice cream stand where residents begin flocking to once temperatures start rising.
TravelPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Popular New Jersey Waterpark Attraction Catches Fire

Part of popular New Jersey waterpark attraction caught fire earlier this week. With the warmer months' weather coming and the COVID restrictions lifting, families in the Hudson Valley are planning their out-of-town getaways. Many are hitting the waterparks this year since they missed out on the chance to in 2020.