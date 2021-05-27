Ahoy! Man Attempts to Steal Luxury Yacht And Set Sail On the Hudson

It's amazing to see so many in law enforcement make this 4-year-old boy's birthday one to remember. As most of us scroll through social media on a regular basis, lots of time we come across someone asking for recommendations for something that they are looking for. It can be anything and most times friends are willing to share one or two, but when a community responds the way Ulster County law enforcement did when one mom asked, "Anyone know a police officer?" it has to be highlighted.