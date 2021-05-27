Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Memorial Day specials at Conshy Seafood Co.

morethanthecurve.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleConshy Seafood Co. has several main courses and trays available over Memorial Day weekend. 10% of all Memorial Day orders will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Pre-orders are available through Friday, May 28th. Orders can be placed online or by calling (610) 563-2061.

morethanthecurve.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Conshy Seafood Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Seafood
Related
ShoppingKTEN.com

TED’S BLUETOOTH SUNGLASSES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SPECIAL!

Originally Posted On: Ted’s Bluetooth Sunglasses Memorial Day Weekend Special! – LUCYD eShop. Hey everyone, don’t know about you but I can’t believe it’s already Memorial Day Weekend 2021… not sure what happened to 2020, but I am excited for all the new beginnings starting this summer. One thing I have done a lot of the past year is multi-tasking. Not the “too many balls in the air” kind, more like the listening to music, audio books, and staying connected to friends and family on the phone (YES, actually making phone calls) kind. I am outdoors a lot, being that I live in South Florida, and discovering audio books, new music, and helping many friends and family to re-discover the phone, having the use of the amazing Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Sunglasses has been amazing. Like many of you, my ears start to hurt after earbuds are squeezed in there too long, and not being able to hear things and people around me has always been an annoyance… you know the old shoulder shrug and pointing at your ears.
Festivaldrgnews.com

Special tribute being held Saturday at Crazy Horse Memorial®

In lieu of the annual pyrotechnics of the Night Blast on the Mountain event, this year Crazy Horse Memorial will instead feature a special tribute day Saturday, June 26, 2021. The day will celebrate the birthday of founder Ruth Ziolkowski and remember the June 25, 1876, anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
Shoppingbelieveinbristol.org

National Fudge Day Special Release

The Southern Churn is celebrating National Fudge Day on June 16 with the release of a specialty homemade fudge being crafted in limited batches. The Southern Churn is a locally owned and operated business, the brainchild of locally known and loved entrepreneur Karen Hester. A staple in the heart of downtown Bristol, The Southern Churn is the region’s premier candy and confectionary shoppe offering gourmet fudge, fine chocolate, hand-dipped ice cream, vintage sodas, bulk penny candies, roasted nuts, Jelly Belly, and Bristol-themed souvenirs. Another key factor in The Southern Churn’s recent growth is its Fundraising with Fudge program. This unique initiative is the only one in the region that encourages cooperation between a local business and organizations within its community such as travel sports teams, dance teams, schools, school sports and clubs, and dozens of other organizations. This high-profit generating fundraiser is an incredible and mutually beneficial program for both The Southern Churn and the organizations participating, allowing a minimum 100% profit margin. The Southern Churn is the region’s only fudgery, complemented exquisitely by Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream, Jelly Belly, fine chocolates, and a plethora of candies and trinkets sure to bring out your inner child. Since opening in 2014, The Southern Churn has hand-crafted more than 125,000 pounds of gourmet homemade fudge at their location in the heart of downtown Bristol. Their fudge can be found locally at their location on State Street, as well as at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Abingdon, and Hester’s Country Store, their sister store, located in the heart of downtown Marion, Virginia.
Restaurantsbostonchefs.com

Father’s Day Specials at The Industry

Take dad out for a relaxing meal at The Industry where he won’t have to fire up the grill or make his own drinks (you can still fit in a round of golf before or after, if that’s his thing). Along with their regular menu, the culinary crew at the Adams Village go-to has crafted some popular specials for the old man from stuffed mushrooms, crab cakes, oysters, surf and turf, to ice cream sundaes, available from Thursday, June 17th through Sunday, June 20th. The inviting neighborhood spot in Dot is known for serving up classic American comfort food along with fifteen beers on tap, wine, long list of specialty cocktails, and 50 whiskeys from around the world — they have everything that dad needs to have a great Father’s Day. Peek at the full specials menu below and make your reservation online or by calling 617.297.9010.
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

North Country Angling: Father’s Day memories

Troutman rinsed the last supper dish and put it into the drying rack. The dishes would have to dry themselves. He and the Old Timer had to travel to one of their favorite ponds to try and catch the green drake hatch. The green drake hatch occurred on the pond...
Lifestylegobnewsonline.com

Nursing home recreates special day

MARKLEYSBURG, PA (KDKA) — June 16, 1951 was a special day for Gurney and Lois – a day that would lead to 70 years of love and commitment. Gurney was home at the farm on leave after serving time in the Navy in the Korean War. After some encouragement from...
Celebrations104star.com

Make Dad’s Day Special!

Father’s Day is this Sunday and there are so many ways to honor him. Let your local Hy-Vee help you find the perfect gift!. If your dad is the “King of the Grill” Hy-Vee has some great gift ideas. How about a new grill , or tools for the grill, or even the perfect steak to grill?
976-tuna.com

Redondo Special Mid Day Check In

Hey guys the Redondo Special here checking in from this AM half-day trip. We fished shallow for the morning trip and had a pretty good whack at the bass and even managed some halibut. The morning trip ended up with 3 HALIBUT, 22 calico bass(75 calico bass released), 27 sand bass(50 sand bass released). We are out on the Pm trip and will have a full report later.
Livermore, MESun-Journal

Dancing with Dad: Carole Richards shares a special memory

Livermore reader Carole Richards shares a special memory of dancing with her father Matt Wilson. I was 12 years old the summer of 1956 when I heard Dad say “Mum, how about we take these kids dancing tonight?”. I excitedly dressed in a cotton skirt and blouse, and put on...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Photo of the Week: Eustis Memorial Day Service

Reader Gordon MacPherson attended the recent Memorial Day service in Eustis and, “Out of the dozens of photos that I took, the one I sent to you was selected mainly because of the monument and sailboat in the background,” he wrote. “Towards the end of the one-hour program, the organizers asked for members of Gold Star families to come up and speak briefly about their family member who was killed in a war. One man told of his brother, who was killed in 2007. I think almost everybody there was trying to hold back tears by this time.”
Celebrationskidsactivitiesblog.com

Make a Memory Jar {Fathers Day}

We made a Fathers Day Memory Jar {aka “snow globe”} to celebrate a year of wonderful adventures and experiences with Dad-dy! Very simple and you have plenty of time before Father’s Day to make this project happen for the Dad in your life!. You need:. a jar (mason jar, recycled...
Celebrationsonallbands.com

Memories of Field Day﻿

Field Day… it’s not just an operating event, it’s the holiest ham radio weekend on the calendar in the U.S. and Canada. Since 1933, hams have been taking gear to meadows, beaches, parking lots, mountaintops, and, yes, fields, to set up temporary stations with alternative power and makeshift antennas. Partly...
The Brick Fan

LEGO Announces First Crowdfunding Round for BrickLink Designer Program

LEGO has announced the first round of crowdfunding for the BrickLink Designer Program. These projects were previously rejected on LEGO Ideas but have been resurrected so fans who wanted them can now pre-order them. The first five projects to reach 3,000 pre-orders will be produced and you can start pre-ordering on July 1. There will be a limit of 5,000 of each produced from the top five so get your orders in if you see something you like. There will be two momre rounds of crowdfunding for this fall which will have up to 15 out of the 26 projects that are part of the program.
Shoppingentertainmentearth.com

Star Trek Borg Cube Hero Collector Advent Calendar

Celebrate every day of the holiday season in true Star Trek style, with this spectacular Star Trek Borg Cube Hero Collector Advent Calendar!. Designed in the shape of the ominous and iconic Borg Cube, this luxury cube calendar is absolutely stuffed with 24 high-quality festive gifts and accessories from beyond the final frontier, such as a coasters designed after the console screens from The Original Series, Enterprise-D socks to keep your toes warm even in the depths of space, and an espresso cup commemorating the first warp flight in human history – in the year 2063!By fans, for fans – each day's gift comes with a festive note detailing the story and trivia behind it, both wrapped together in branded tissue paper. The Borg Cube Advent Calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for any Star Trek fan! The holidays will be celebrated – resistance is futile!
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Liki Tiki Statues Spring Back To Life in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom

Liki Tiki has been off for the past year to enforce physical distancing and prevent the spread of COVID 19. A week ago, we noticed some mist coming from the tikis and the drum beats playing again. Guests were enjoying the mist and water today in Floridas summer heat. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney Parks news, and for the absolute latest, follow WDW News Today on Twitter ,...
LifestyleInside the Magic

McDonald’s Releases Universal Theme Park Happy Meal Toys

McDonald’s Happy Meal are something that kids often look forward to as part of their fast food meal. When McDonald’s collaborates with another company to create a limited edition run, adults often like to get in on the fun, too. Typically, we have seen Disney join forces with the golden...
Shoppingcastleinsider.com

New Daisy Duck Merchandise Now at Star Traders In the Magic Kingdom

Our journey through the Magic Kingdom continues with some awesome new merch that were sure youll go just Ducky for! During our visit to Star Traders in Tomorrowland we noticed that some delightful Daisy Duck inspired merchandise has hit the shelves. First up is this grey t shirt that features an image of Daisy in the center surrounded by the flowers of the same name! As you can see the tee...