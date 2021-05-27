Memorial Day specials at Conshy Seafood Co.

The Southern Churn is celebrating National Fudge Day on June 16 with the release of a specialty homemade fudge being crafted in limited batches. The Southern Churn is a locally owned and operated business, the brainchild of locally known and loved entrepreneur Karen Hester. A staple in the heart of downtown Bristol, The Southern Churn is the region’s premier candy and confectionary shoppe offering gourmet fudge, fine chocolate, hand-dipped ice cream, vintage sodas, bulk penny candies, roasted nuts, Jelly Belly, and Bristol-themed souvenirs. Another key factor in The Southern Churn’s recent growth is its Fundraising with Fudge program. This unique initiative is the only one in the region that encourages cooperation between a local business and organizations within its community such as travel sports teams, dance teams, schools, school sports and clubs, and dozens of other organizations. This high-profit generating fundraiser is an incredible and mutually beneficial program for both The Southern Churn and the organizations participating, allowing a minimum 100% profit margin. The Southern Churn is the region’s only fudgery, complemented exquisitely by Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream, Jelly Belly, fine chocolates, and a plethora of candies and trinkets sure to bring out your inner child. Since opening in 2014, The Southern Churn has hand-crafted more than 125,000 pounds of gourmet homemade fudge at their location in the heart of downtown Bristol. Their fudge can be found locally at their location on State Street, as well as at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Abingdon, and Hester’s Country Store, their sister store, located in the heart of downtown Marion, Virginia.