VISALIA – A lot has changed since the Visalia Rawhide last took the field in front of their home fans on September 14, 2019. The ballpark has a new name, the team is under new ownership and there is now a “dress code” to enter as all spectators are required to wear masks. Through it all, the opening day excitement was felt throughout Valley Strong Ballpark amongst fans of all ages as the Rawhide opened their season last week against the Lake Elsinore Storm.