New England Patriots: Contenders to play inside linebacker
The New England Patriots made free-agent additions to improve the team’s defense this offseason. Inside linebacker was not a highlighted position in free agency. The New England Patriots enter spring with many answers across the roster. Unfortunately, inside linebacker is a position that still has more questions than answers. If the Patriots look to deploy more of the 3-4 looks that the team has leaned on in the past, then even the return of Dont’a Hightower doesn’t solve all of the issues.nflspinzone.com