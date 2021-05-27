New England Patriots: Contenders to play inside linebacker

First off, love this segment Q&A and I would really like to see more of it. The Patriots spent a lot of money in the off-season and got some good talent and there's no arguing that. It appears the strategy was quantity over quality and what I mean is do you feel they would have been better off going after less quantity and bringing in more talented players? Or do you feel there weren't many top-tier players out there and the quantity move was the better play? Again, they definitely got better I believe with the moves they made. No argument there. - Ron Scarlata.