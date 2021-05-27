Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots: Contenders to play inside linebacker

By Bob Blackwood
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots made free-agent additions to improve the team’s defense this offseason. Inside linebacker was not a highlighted position in free agency. The New England Patriots enter spring with many answers across the roster. Unfortunately, inside linebacker is a position that still has more questions than answers. If the Patriots look to deploy more of the 3-4 looks that the team has leaned on in the past, then even the return of Dont’a Hightower doesn’t solve all of the issues.

nflspinzone.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
286K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#England#Dolphins#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Patriots: What WR Marvin Hall could bring to New England

The New England Patriots added some depth to their wide receiver room with the addition of Marvin Hall. The former Detroit Lion agreed to a deal with New England on Friday. The main component that Hall brings to the New England wide receiver room is speed. That is not something the Patriots had last year. Hall was able to run a 4.28 40-yard dash at his pro day prior to the draft. More recently, he averaged 17.1 yards per reception in the 2020 season.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Stephon Gilmore returning to his All-Pro form would be huge for New England

With the third phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in early September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots rumors: Julio Jones was worth the asking price

Cover your eyes, New England Patriots and Bill Belichick loyalists. Yesterday, the Tennessee Titans traded a 2022 second round pick and a 2023 fourth round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for bonafide star wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth round pick. One look at the Patriots...
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio remorse, linebacker intrigue and a surprising position battle

First off, love this segment Q&A and I would really like to see more of it. The Patriots spent a lot of money in the off-season and got some good talent and there's no arguing that. It appears the strategy was quantity over quality and what I mean is do you feel they would have been better off going after less quantity and bringing in more talented players? Or do you feel there weren't many top-tier players out there and the quantity move was the better play? Again, they definitely got better I believe with the moves they made. No argument there. - Ron Scarlata.
NFL103.7 The Peak

20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots as Much as You

Summer means a lot of things to a lot of people: vacations, beach time, campouts. But for football fans, it is also a time when teams start to get together again and the potential for a great season is at its peak. Yes, the actual season is still months away,...
NFLNBC Sports

Why Cam Newton is the Patriots player with the most to prove

Despite a lackluster 2020 season, it's clear Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots think highly of veteran quarterback Cam Newton. The Patriots signed the former NFL MVP to a one-year deal this past offseason, giving him another chance to be the team's starting signal-caller. There's a clear backup plan in place, though, as New England made sure to snag Alabama QB Mac Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
UPI News

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton suffers hand injury during OTAs

June 4 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was forced to exit Friday's voluntary organized team activity after suffering a hand injury midway through the practice. League sources told NFL Media that Newton sustained a slight bone bruise in his right hand after banging it on a helmet....
NFLMilford Daily News

What to watch for as the New England Patriots start minicamp

The New England Patriots will hold their three-day minicamp from Monday through Wednesday this week. The rules here are the same as they were with OTAs. There’s still no contact, tackling or fans allowed. However, minicamp is mandatory, so the Patriots should have a full slate of veterans attending —...
NFLbolavip.com

Julian Edelman issues a strong warning for Patriots’ rookie Mac Jones

It’s not usual to see the New England Patriots take an offensive player in the first round of the NFL Draft. Hell, it’s even stranger to see them take a quarterback. The post-Tom Brady era didn’t get off to the best start, Robert Kraft is not the one to just sit and wait.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower dismisses retirement speculation after 2020 opt-out

Any idea that New England Patriots linebacker and former Alabama star Dont'a Hightower has played the final snap of his football career appears to be unfounded. The Patriots linebacker recently shut down retirement speculation that spawned from him opting out of the 2020 NFL season, stating that it felt like someone was trying to force him out of the sport when he first got wind of the rumors.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Will Joejuan Williams finally break out in Year 3?

With the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp in the books, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche plans to stay focused with film study … on YouTube?

Josh Uche seems poised to make a second-year jump, and it’s becoming easier to see why the Patriots drafted him. Uche comes off like a man obsessed with football, in a good way. And obsessed with getting better. He could represent an out-of-the-box transition to a smaller, but speedier and more versatile, linebacker for the Patriots’ base nickel defense, and he seems willing to put in the work to play at a high level.