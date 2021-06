A woman in Waterloo was murdered before the gunman turned the gun on himself as police closed in on Saturday night, according to KWWL. Police were called to Pine View Place around 11pm Saturday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a female dead of a gunshot wound. Police were able to identify the suspect in the case based on witness statements. The suspect was located in an alley in the 2000 block of E 4th Street. As police set up a perimeter and began to move in, the suspect shot himself. Neither the man nor the woman have been identified to this point. Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.