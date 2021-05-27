Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Fun Things to Do in Austin This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30

By Rosie Ninesling
austinmonthly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Out to a Free Wild Child Concert at The Long Center. The Long Center and ACL Radio’s inaugural summer concert series, The Drop-In, kicks off this Thursday with the Austin-based Wild Child Duo. Taking place on the performing arts center’s outdoor terrace, the musical event will start at 8 p.m. However, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.—and the promise of on-site food trucks and a full bar—guests are encouraged to come early. Reserve your spot here. Thursday, 701 W. Riverside Dr.

www.austinmonthly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Driftwood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Leander, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Vegan Food#Barbecue#Fun Things#Birthday Lunch#Free Lunch#Ballroom Dancing#Acl Radio#211 Darden Hill Road#Easy Tiger#Siete Element Kombucha#Cowboy Diplomacy#Bbq#S First St Snag#Flow Yoga#Vfw#The Veterans Yoga Project#Dinner#Dessert#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateAustin Chronicle

Texas Book Festival Goes Hybrid in 2021

The Texas Book Festival survived the pandemic in 2020 with a completely virtual version that was spread across three weeks. In 2021, the festival will be back online, but only in part. Live events will make their return during a week-long celebration scheduled for Oct. 25-31. That's the big news...
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

The Best Dog-Friendly Patios and Bars in Austin

Soak up the sun and enjoy the spectacular view of Lake Austin at Abel’s on the Lake. The waterside restaurant not only has over 60 beers on tap, but also features a sizable deck perfect for Fido. 3825 Lake Austin Blvd. Appropriately named, the Austin Terrier is a family and...
Austin, TXPosted by
Rick Martinez

6 Can't-Miss Food Trucks in Austin

Austin is the tip of the spear of Texas' most innovative dining trends, and food trucks are leading the charge. So look, summer is nearly upon us and is the perfect time to get your food truck game on, so we've scoped out some of Austin's popular ones for this list.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Travis County, TXAustin American-Statesman

Calendar of events for Lake Travis area

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. May 11. Preschool Story Time with Ms. Sarah: 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by the Lake Travis Community Library. Preschoolers are invited to enjoy...