Fun Things to Do in Austin This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30
Rock Out to a Free Wild Child Concert at The Long Center. The Long Center and ACL Radio’s inaugural summer concert series, The Drop-In, kicks off this Thursday with the Austin-based Wild Child Duo. Taking place on the performing arts center’s outdoor terrace, the musical event will start at 8 p.m. However, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.—and the promise of on-site food trucks and a full bar—guests are encouraged to come early. Reserve your spot here. Thursday, 701 W. Riverside Dr.www.austinmonthly.com