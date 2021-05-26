Cancel
Paws To Care: Friends of Marshall Animals' Cat Program, meet 7-week-old Ivy

KTBS
 13 days ago

KTBS 3 News invited east Texas for Wednesday's Paws to Care segment during the Midday show. Cat Program Coordinator Kelli Smith with Friends of Marshall Animals' Cat Program introduced a 7-week-old kitten named Ivy on Paws to Care with KTBS 3's Luana Munoz. To learn more about Friends of Marshall...

www.ktbs.com
PetsLynchburg News and Advance

Cat of the Week: Fancy

Fancy is a pretty domesticated shorthaired black and white, spayed female, born around May 2020. Fancy arrived at Almost Home with a severe burn that covered the top of her head, most of her neck, and some of her back and shoulder. She has been recovering for months in foster care and has finally been declared wound free. Her fur has grown back in; her protective bandages have come off; she is ready to run and play again. Note: All animals are spayed/neutered as soon as practical after arriving at our facility unless there is a medical issue that may cause a delay or they are too young to be spayed/neutered.
Petsfiddleheadfocus.com

PAWS pet of the week – Bibbit

Are you looking for a more mature cat who absolutely loves attention and cuddles? Look no further because Bibbit is definitely your girl. She is about 10 years old and just lost her owner due to illness. She is heartbroken and is looking for someone who could spend a lot of time with her.
PetsSequim Gazette

Paws to Consider: Bringing home your new cat

We all know how adorable kittens can be, and this is the time of year these bundles of joy are abundant. Before you get lured in by the cuteness factor of these fluffballs, however, there are a few things to consider to start your new family member off on the right paw.
Petscityofvancouver.us

Paws on Patrol program encourages pet owners to be more aware on walks

Last month, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) launched Paws on Patrol, a new volunteer community safety program for residents who go for regular walks with their dog (or cat). Paws on Patrol encourages community members to be more aware of their surroundings while walking their pets and gives participants valuable...
Petsinlandrc.org

Furry Friend Friday – Ivy!

Emotional Support Animals (ESA) are on the rise and it’s important to understand that ESA and Service Animals fall under two different categories. Service Animals have been formally trained for a job, from guiding the blind to watching over someone who suffers from epilepsy, which is why they are so important. Service Animals are also protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to go just about anywhere they are needed with their human companion. In contrast, an ESA does not necessarily undergo formal training for a specified task but does serve a purpose in being a source of comfort, reassurance, and safety for their owners. Unlike a Service Animal, an ESA has limitations as to where they can go and may not be protected under the ADA.
Berea, KYRichmond Register

Berea Garden Tour raises funds for Paws 4 the Cause animal rescue

For Mary Startzman, the Berea Garden Tour fundraising event on Saturday was the perfect combination of her two passions — animals and gardening. The event featured three different houses with lush gardens, which people could pay $15 to see. The proceeds will be donated to Paws 4 the Cause. Startzman,...
Petsvoticle.com

The Best Ways To Take Care Of Your Cats

Cats are fundamental different from humans. Apart from them being covered in fur and walking on all fours, they will have different diet requirements. There are certain foods a cat must eat, plus some that a cat can't eat. The following article can provide you some dietary ideas to help you in feeding your cat.
PetsThe Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: A shelter cat's story

Daylight again. The grass is wet and I don’t like wet feet so I’ll walk along the edge of the road to the house with the water bowl. After yesterday’s close call with a car though, I have to be extra careful and cross even more quickly. The water bowl...
Woodinville, WAnewsofmillcreek.com

Forever Home Cat of the Week - Mirran

With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring a cat that needs a loving home. Homeward Pet is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Our cat of the week Mirran is gentle, loving and will be your absolute best friend. She doesn’t ask for much but is over the moon thrilled with pets and being around her person.
Beaumont, TXPosted by
Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont Animal Care Celebrating Adopt-A-Cat Month

Contact: Biviana Lopez, Adoption and Marketing Coordinator. (Beaumont, Texas – June 2, 2021) June is Adopt a Cat Month and Beaumont Animal Care is celebrating all month long! The adoption fee for every cat and kitten will be reduced to $20 for the entire month of June!. With summer comes...
Petsirvingweekly.com

Free Cat Adoptions at Irving Animal Care During Month of June

Looking for the purrfect summer companion? During the month of June, all cats one year and older are free to adopt at the Irving Animal Care Campus (IACC), 4140 Valley View Lane. Additionally, kittens are available for a $50 adoption fee during the month's "Summer is Just Cooler with Cats" event.
Animalsthecounty.me

Ark Animal Sanctuary – Week of June 7, 2021

The past couple of months The Ark has been hit with some pretty hefty vet bills. During COVID we did not have access to a vet and it put us behind on all of our vaccinations and wellness exams. As many of you know approximately 50 cats call The Ark...
Petsmidwestliving.com

Paws for a Cause At a Doggy Day Care

In the classroom, special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo and educational assistant Megan Ramage had seen how therapy dogs improved their students' communication and development. So in 2015, they launched Pathways to Independence of Central Ohio. Now one of the top-rated doggy day cares in Columbus, Pathways employs adults with disabilities, as well as five interns, to wrangle and groom up to 80 dogs daily. Maria Rudy, one of the Pathways employees who has Down syndrome, has found a lasting purpose—and lots of slobbery kisses and wagging tails—in her work here.
Saint Petersburg, FLparadisenewsfl.com

Pet Health: Caring for Senior Cats

Pet Health By Dr. Scot Trefz, D.V.M. 727-867-0118 • 3695 50th Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. Cats, who can live to be 18 or even older, benefit from proactive veterinary care to stay healthy. Cats are masters at hiding illness. Semi-annual vet visits help monitor a cat’s wellbeing. Since six months is like two of our years, a number of health changes can happen. During a wellness exam, a veterinarian will check a cat’s weight and body condition, skin and coat quality, eyes, ears, thyroid, heart, lungs, joints, mouth and abdomen.
PetsDenver Post

Dumb Friends League Adoptable Pets Week of: June 7

HOBBS – ID# A0839819. Hobbs is a 9-year-old Labrador retriever mix ready to bring tail wags and love to his new family. This handsome boy enjoys walks, being pet and treats. Currently, he is on restricted exercise due to heartworm, with full recovery expected (the League will cover his remaining treatments). Hobbs would be happiest as your only dog and takes arthritis medication. This sweetheart will be a great addition to your life. Learn more about Hobbs at ddfl.org. His ID# is A08839819.
Pembroke, MAmacaronikid.com

Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue - Adoptable Pet of the Week!

South Shore Macaroni Kid has teamed up with Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue of Pembroke, MA to highlight an exciting way to help animals in need this summer - Friday's Furry Friend Feature and GIVEAWAY!. Photo Credit: Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue. Every Friday this summer, we will share the...
PetsStillwater News-Press

TINY PAWS – Adopt a cat

Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue has a kitten for every loving forever home. We have long hair and short hair kittens, every color, personality and age. Our kittens are waiting just for YOU! This is Nardos; he is a sweet, neutered male who is ready for your loving home. Call us at 405-612-0071 for more information on adopting or how to help the kittens even if you can’t adopt!
Lansdowne, PADelaware County Daily Times

Animal Friends of Lansdowne Pet of the Week: Wrigley

Wrigley has been to hell and back. Now, this sweet and beautiful blue-eyed Siamese needs a home or long-term foster of his own. He was found abandoned in the woods in very rough shape, frightened and sick, his sibling having already perished beside him. After a year of expert medical care and TLC, he now feels great. Despite the cruelty inflicted upon him, Wrigley is a very loving housecat who wants nothing more than affection from his human. He is approximately 9-years old and is a major cuddler who loves to sleep with his person, be held on their shoulder, and he adores being brushed. Well-behaved and gentle, he gets along with other cats, though he would prefer to be your one and only, in a very calm home. Wrigley is neutered, up-to-date on vet care, and healthy for now, though his earlier neglect left him with kidney issues that are presently under control with special food (K/D), another reason it is best he be an only cat since he can eat only his own food. If you have a fondness for Siamese, perhaps some experience with cats in kidney decline, and can offer Wrigley a loving home in his senior years, please apply and help this adoring boy’s fondest wish come true. He is available to be adopted or long-term fostered for the rescue. Local applicants will be strongly prioritized, especially for foster.