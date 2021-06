Bellator will be back on the road with perhaps the best fight it can put on at this moment. Patricio "Pitbull" Freire will meet the undefeated AJ McKee in the final of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix on July 31 in Inglewood, California, the promotion announced Wednesday. Freire will defend his Bellator featherweight title in the contest, and the winner -- and tournament champion -- will receive $1 million. A live crowd will be in attendance.