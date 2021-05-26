What you need to know about the upcoming Panasonic GH6

SVS SB-1000 Pro and PB-1000 Pro Subwoofers: $500, $600. It’s really no surprise that the latest subwoofers from the bass specialists at SVS deliver impressive performance at budget-friendly prices. What many will find surprising is that the new, super-compact SB-1000 sealed sub and its ported big brother, the PB-1000 Pro, come equipped with the company’s best-in-class app, which makes it super easy to set up and fine-tune the performance of either sub, each of which mates a 12-inch woofer with a 325-watt RMS Class D amplifier. Instead of having to get down on your knees and crawl around to the back of the subwoofer, you can simply grab your phone (and a sound meter) and use the app to adjust a surprising range of parameters from your easy chair. In addition to controlling volume and setting crossover points or correcting polarity, the app lets you adjust phase, select room gain compensation (to tame bloated bass in smaller rooms) and puts a highly flexible parametric equalizer with frequency and bandwidth (Q) controls at your fingertips. The app also provides three presets and a port tuning mode with customized "Standard" and "Sealed" frequency response curves for maximizing low-frequency extension or output.