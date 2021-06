Avocados are a powerhouse of healthy fats, which are important for heart, brain, and blood health. They’re also packed with fiber, which is important for digestive health, and potassium, which is crucial for your heart, muscles, bones, and more. With all these benefits, it’s no wonder avocados are a popular choice for a feel-good breakfast. And while smashing it on toast is the most popular choice, that’s just one of many ways to get your fill in the morning. Here are 5 quick and clean avocado breakfast ideas that will help you break from your toast habit and celebrate avocado’s versatility: