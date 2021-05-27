Cancel
Fraud Crimes

DarkSide Will Be Back, As Russia, China, Iran Create 'Safe Havens' For Hackers

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 23 days ago

Nation states are serving as safe havens for sophisticated criminal cyber actors and that is leading to an "increased blending of the threat," said John Demers, assistant attorney general at the National Security Division at the Department of Justice, speaking on a CNBC Evolve livestream on Wednesday. He said that is also a reason to believe that DarkSide could be back, or is still operating under a new name.

it.slashdot.org
Public SafetyPonca City News

Ransomware hackers remain largely out of reach behind Russia’s cybercurtain

WASHINGTON — U.S. authorities are running into a major obstacle in holding hackers responsible for an onslaught of ransomware attacks: The extortionists remain out of reach in Russia, safely ensconced behind a cybercurtain as difficult to penetrate as the iron one that defined the Cold War. Recent high-profile ransomware assaults have added urgency to U.S. government efforts to combat Russia…
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite -Washington Post

Russia is preparing to provide Iran with an advanced satellite that would enable it to track potential military targets across the Middle East, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The plan would deliver a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite equipped with a high-resolution camera which could be launched from Russia within months,...
Foreign Policytouchstoneconnect.com

China & Russia – Made In America

China and Russian were built in America with American tax dollars to build them up into world powers so we can have a “Balance of Power” with a bogey man to keep us afraid all of the time, and keep the bogey men appearing to be in opposition to each other. Nonsense!
EngineeringTelegraph

Wanted: the next generation of robot experts to help protect us from Russia, Iran and China

A drive to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the battlefield has begun as Porton Down begins its recruitment of hundreds of top secret scientists. While the high-security site in the middle of the Wiltshire countryside is renowned for being the oldest chemical warfare research centre in the world, where its scientists have handled some of the most dangerous substances in existence, there will now be a move towards working with AI and the cyber domain.
Aerospace & Defenseoverpassesforamerica.com

Russia, Once a Space Superpower, Turns to China for Missions

Luna 27 and Chang’e-6, for instance, are deliberate to drill into the floor and return samples to Earth — a feat China already accomplished final December with Chang’e-5 and the Soviet Union did with Luna landers 3 times within the 1970s. In a second stage, between 2026 and 2030, the Chang’e-Eight and Luna 28 missions will land individually with the primary constructing blocks of the brand new station.
WorldAntiwar.com

NATO Summit: Confronting China, Russia, and the World

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization ended its summit in Brussels on June 14 and issued a communiqué listing achievements since the last summit and a blueprint to take the military bloc to its next one in 2022. The representatives of the thirty-nation alliance also endorsed the 67-page document used to prepare the summit’s discussions and decisions, NATO 2030: United for a New Era. In turn the summit tasked NATO with elaborating a new Strategic Concept to replace that adopted at the Lisbon summit in 2010.
Worldnewsverses.com

Debate: Nato summit: united in opposition to China and Russia?

An important sign to come back from this summit is the growth of the idea of safety past the North Atlantic area, Zeit On-line observes:. “Nato is seeking to the Indo-Pacific area and needs to accentuate cooperation with its ‘companions’ there – Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. … Most European Nato states, then again, nonetheless see themselves extra threatened by Russia; the problem from China worries them much less. The summit in Brussels ought to have made it clear to them that the main target of American overseas coverage is lastly shifting to the Indo-Pacific. … In world political phrases the standard Nato space is shifting an increasing number of to the periphery from Washington’s standpoint.”
Fraud Crimesprotocol.com

DOJ recovers $2.3 million in bitcoin ransom from DarkSide hackers

The Justice Department said it recovered $2.3 million in bitcoin ransom paid to DarkSide, the criminal group that hacked Colonial Pipeline last month. The May 7 cyberattack disrupted the pipeline's operations through ransomware that encrypted the company's files with a key controlled by the hackers. In the hopes of restoring service, the company paid the ransom in cryptocurrency to the criminal organization. But federal authorities were able to track down and recover the 63.7 bitcoins, valued at more than $2 million, paid to DarkSide.
Aerospace & Defensepopulist.press

China, Russia Reveal Plans for Joint Moon Base

HELSINKI — Russia and China unveiled a roadmap for a joint International Lunar Research Station Wednesday to guide collaboration and development of the project. Chinese and Russian space officials revealed the plans June 16 at the Global Space Exploration (GLEX) conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, stating that the ILRS has received the …
Aerospace & Defensefreenews.live

NASA said it will monitor the actions of Russia and China in space

WASHINGTON – NASA chief Bill Nelson warned that Moscow and Beijing may announce plans for their cooperation in space on Wednesday during the GLEX-2021 conference, noting that Washington should closely monitor this and not allow it to lag behind competitors. “Tomorrow afternoon at this global conference, the plans of Russia...
POTUSWashington Post

Russia has no problem cracking down on other ‘criminals.’ Why not on hackers?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin’s government can bring down its fist — when he wants it to. Dissidents and business executives who run afoul of the Kremlin are swiftly prosecuted and dispatched to Siberian prison camps. Yet cybercriminal gangs based in Russia seem to face nary a consequence when they wreak havoc on U.S. and other Western companies. President Biden should make sure to point out the disconnect at the upcoming summit between the two leaders.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Eye Opener: NATO, Biden target China and Russia

President Biden and NATO leaders target China and Russia while the president looks ahead to his high stakes meeting with Vladimir Putin. Also, The House Judiciary Committee says it will investigate the Trump Justice Department's seizing of phone data from House Democrats. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Spy agencies to release secrets in countering China, Russia info threats

The Pentagon’s intelligence agencies plan to release classified information to the public and to allies as part of efforts to counter information threats from China and Russia, senior Pentagon and military officials told Congress. Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence, said the release is part of a government-wide effort...