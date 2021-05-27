DarkSide Will Be Back, As Russia, China, Iran Create 'Safe Havens' For Hackers
Nation states are serving as safe havens for sophisticated criminal cyber actors and that is leading to an "increased blending of the threat," said John Demers, assistant attorney general at the National Security Division at the Department of Justice, speaking on a CNBC Evolve livestream on Wednesday. He said that is also a reason to believe that DarkSide could be back, or is still operating under a new name.it.slashdot.org