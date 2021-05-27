Cancel
NBA

WATCH: Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris leaves game due to ankle injury

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 23 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Tobias Harris put up a career playoff high 37 points in his team’s Game 1 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. That included Harris netting 30 points in the first half alone as Philadelphia came out on top by the score of 125-118.

While Ben Simmons was doing the heavy lifting early in Game 2 on Wednesday , Harris found himself heading to the locker room. It came after he landed awkwardly on his left ankle midway through the second quarter.

As you can tell, Tobias Harris was in a lot of pain and couldn’t put any pressure on the ankle. He immediately called for teammates to halt the game with a foul and was seen heading to the locker room.

The good news here is that Harris found his way back to the Philadelphia 76ers bench after a brief stint in the locker room. The bad news? Ankle injuries have a way of lingering depending on their severity and location. Just ask Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James .

Harris, 28, averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 51% shooting from the field for the top-seed Sixers during the regular season.

