Special Weather Statement issued for Banner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BANNER COUNTY At 608 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Albin, or 22 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Banner County. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.