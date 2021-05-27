Cancel
Knox County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT KNOX...SOUTHEASTERN WALDO AND NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Damariscotta, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockland, Belfast, Camden, Lincolnville, Searsport, Liberty, Bremen, Thomaston, Islesboro, Rockport, Stockton Springs, Jefferson, Hope, Cushing, Appleton, Friendship, Northport, Belmont, Searsmont and Washington. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
