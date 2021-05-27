Cancel
Castro County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Castro by NWS

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE, NORTHEASTERN LAMB, SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO AND SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding near Hart. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hart, Halfway and Edmonson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area especially to the east of Hart. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

