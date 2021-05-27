Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray; Meade The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Meade County in southwestern Kansas Southern Gray County in southwestern Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Copeland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Copeland around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Montezuma, The Haggard Elev and Ensign. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH