Severe Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN WINDHAM...NORTHERN TOLLAND...NORTHERN HARTFORD SOUTHERN WORCESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Charlton to near Bloomfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Enfield, Windsor, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Northbridge, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham, Oxford, Uxbridge, Millbury, Charlton, Windsor Locks and Palmer. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH