Severe Weather Statement issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Litchfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LITCHFIELD COUNTY At 807 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Litchfield, or 11 miles northwest of Waterbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Milford, Litchfield, Woodbury Center, New Preston, Woodbury, Bethlehem, Washington, Morris, Roxbury, Bridgewater, Bantam, Northville, Candlewood Springs, Grappaville, Hotchkissville, River Road Reserve, Candlewood Trails, Hickory Haven, Marble Dale and Gulls Hollow. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH