Lea County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 608 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tatum, McDonald, Crossroads, Gladiola and Tatum Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 12 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Terry County. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goodenow, or near Crete, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Goodenow. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Chicago Heights, St. John, Sauk Village, Lynwood, Glenwood and Ford Heights around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crown Point, Dyer, Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Merrillville and Griffith. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, quarter size hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with a haboob can quickly reduce visibility to near zero and deadly auto accidents have resulted from systems such as these. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 11 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This storm has also developed a haboob. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellman. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles northwest of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Hnery, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Justiceburg, or 9 miles west of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, one inch hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Justiceburg, or 10 miles west of Lake Alan Henry, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Justiceburg, or 8 miles northwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Blue Island to Markham to Matteson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Highland, Blue Island, Munster and Dolton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 10...11...and 12.
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Justiceburg, or 9 miles northwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Peotone, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Beecher. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Justiceburg, or 9 miles northwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL LEA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Maljamar, or 18 miles west of Lovington, moving north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Lea County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern New Mexico.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Northern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LEA COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Tatum, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crossroads. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern New Mexico.