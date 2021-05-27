Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEA COUNTY At 608 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tatum, McDonald, Crossroads, Gladiola and Tatum Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov