Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR BEAVER COUNTY At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elmwood, or 11 miles south of Beaver, moving east at 20 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Beaver, Forgan, Mocane, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH