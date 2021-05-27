Fountain police searching for teen missing since October

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police are looking for an at risk runaway who might be in the Colorado Springs area.

According to police, sixteen-year-old Tabatha Henderson was last seen on October 17, 2020, in Fountain. Police say she might be with non-custodial family members in the Colorado Springs area. They also say she could be moving through transient camps in the Pikes Peak region.

Fountain Police Department

Henderson is 5'10", 145 lbs., with long dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts are asked to contact a local law enforcement agency.

