Fountain, CO

Fountain police searching for teen missing since October

By Shelby Filangi
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4y9Y_0aCZ5NDT00

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police are looking for an at risk runaway who might be in the Colorado Springs area.

According to police, sixteen-year-old Tabatha Henderson was last seen on October 17, 2020, in Fountain. Police say she might be with non-custodial family members in the Colorado Springs area. They also say she could be moving through transient camps in the Pikes Peak region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFPYD_0aCZ5NDT00
Fountain Police Department

Henderson is 5'10", 145 lbs., with long dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts are asked to contact a local law enforcement agency.

The post Fountain police searching for teen missing since October appeared first on KRDO .

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
